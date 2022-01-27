Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Upwork posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,302 shares of company stock worth $11,579,068. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 2,110,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

