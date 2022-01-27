Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.13. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.59. 8,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,851. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

