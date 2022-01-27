Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $289.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $955.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 12,085,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,634. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

