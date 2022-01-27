Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

FMAO traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. 22,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

