Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after purchasing an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 2,167,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,557. Genpact has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

