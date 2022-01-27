Brokerages Expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. HighPeak Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,745. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3,398.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

