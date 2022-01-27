Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce sales of $241.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $236.90 million and the highest is $245.27 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $229.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $931.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $939.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

