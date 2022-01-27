Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $127.19

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CZR stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

