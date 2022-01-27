Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $27.57

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 803,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Everi has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

