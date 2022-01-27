Brokerages Set Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) PT at $12.50

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE GEL remained flat at $$10.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.