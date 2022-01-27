Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price at $19.29

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 845,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.