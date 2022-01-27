Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $18.30

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,751,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,857. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

