Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 681.25

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.19).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

MGGT stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 740 ($9.98). 677,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,844. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 383.10 ($5.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.41). The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 703.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.00), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($529,697.03).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

