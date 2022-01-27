Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $873.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:NGG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 346,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. National Grid has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

