Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $39.14

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ovintiv by 31.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

