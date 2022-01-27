Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $183.59

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,721,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,931. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.