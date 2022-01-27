Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $29.00

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

VZIO traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,211. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,120 shares of company stock valued at $17,920,519 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

