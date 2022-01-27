Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Target Price at $7.61

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

AUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 16,879,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,211,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 518,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 60.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 467,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 176,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 323.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.