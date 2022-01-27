Brokers Issue Forecasts for QinetiQ Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for QinetiQ Group in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Farrell expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QinetiQ Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

