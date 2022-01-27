Brokers Offer Predictions for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

HZO opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $70.89.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

