Brokers Offer Predictions for Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern States Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southern States Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

