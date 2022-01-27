Brokers Set Expectations for Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

