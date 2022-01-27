Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.64.

BC stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,637. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

