Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.22.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,712. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. Bunge has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.