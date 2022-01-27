Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,040

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,000 ($26.98) to GBX 2,040 ($27.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,195 ($29.61).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,866 ($25.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,810.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,894.62. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,683.50 ($22.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.