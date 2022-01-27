Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Position Reduced by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,526 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $560.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

