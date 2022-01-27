C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

