CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY22 guidance to $18.14-18.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $20.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

