California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.82 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

