California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.64. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

