California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

