California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,602 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 135.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 31.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 78.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.