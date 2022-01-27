California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,963 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

