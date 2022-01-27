California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,587 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 88.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $198.03 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.05.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.