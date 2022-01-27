Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

