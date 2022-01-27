Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.53

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.53 and traded as high as C$15.48. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 394,727 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$475.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 2.0626477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

