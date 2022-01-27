Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.13.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.78 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total value of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,105.16. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,522.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

