Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.88.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.45. 168,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.78. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$35.78 and a 1-year high of C$67.33.

In other Canada Goose news, Director Penelope Brook sold 14,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total value of C$948,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 937 shares in the company, valued at C$59,968. Also, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,076 shares of company stock worth $4,028,522.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.