Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.