Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of CU stock opened at C$36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.38. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.48%.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.