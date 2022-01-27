Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.21. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 75,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a PE ratio of -52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

In other Candente Copper news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

