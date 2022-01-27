Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.99.

COF stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $100.88 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

