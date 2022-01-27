Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.