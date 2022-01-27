Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

