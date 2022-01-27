Cardano Price Tops $1.07 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002884 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $35.75 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00182922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00396759 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,553,078,701 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

