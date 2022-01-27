Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

