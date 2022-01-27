CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $160.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $107.75. 2,432,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

