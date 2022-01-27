Carmignac Gestion Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,230,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

