Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

