Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.02

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.02 ($18.20) and traded as high as €17.63 ($20.03). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.48 ($19.86), with a volume of 2,888,402 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.02.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.